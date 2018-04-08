Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $626,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $155.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58,133.20, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,159,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,110,000 after buying an additional 85,614 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,842,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,945,000 after buying an additional 296,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,393,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.77 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

