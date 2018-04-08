Stumpf Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. 16,071,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $195,995.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

