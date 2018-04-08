STV Group (STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 439 ($6.16) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

STVG stock opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.48) on Wednesday. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.28 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 392 ($5.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Productions, and External Lottery Management. The company creates and produces content for broadcast networks; and offers content on 14 platforms, including iPhones and iPads, Android tablets and smartphones, Windows 8, Windows Phone, Samsung Smart TVs, YouView set-top boxes, Xbox 360 consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Freeview Play, Kindle Fire tablets, and player.stv.tv.

