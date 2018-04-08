Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Visa (V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,217,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,309,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 22,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $249,716.50, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Visa to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Visa to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.97.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

