Sun Communities (SUI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $7,288.63, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.11%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $193,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

