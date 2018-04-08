SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 2,546.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 389,597 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.88% of SunCoke Energy Partners worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 316,242 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other SunCoke Energy Partners news, major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $141,136.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,732 shares of company stock worth $2,104,702.

NYSE:SXCP opened at $17.80 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.48). SunCoke Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

