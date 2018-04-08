Sunshine Heart (CHFS) vs. IRIDEX (IRIX) Financial Review

Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ: CHFS) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Heart and IRIDEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Heart $3.55 million 3.21 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.08 IRIDEX $41.59 million 1.59 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -5.11

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Heart. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Heart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Sunshine Heart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sunshine Heart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunshine Heart has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunshine Heart and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Heart 0 0 1 0 3.00 IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunshine Heart currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,066.67%. IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.28%. Given Sunshine Heart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunshine Heart is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Heart and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Heart -376.64% -146.41% -112.90% IRIDEX -30.93% -35.98% -28.84%

Summary

IRIDEX beats Sunshine Heart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Heart

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

