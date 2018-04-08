Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Stock Price

News headlines about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0982129895734 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

NYSE:STI traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,350. SunTrust Banks has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $30,898.44, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 7,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $525,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $508,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,757. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/suntrust-banks-sti-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.