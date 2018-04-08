Super Bitcoin Price Hits $7.69 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SBTC)

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Super Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00109368 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, CoinEgg, YoBit and AEX. Super Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $132,669.00 worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041219 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Coin Profile

Super Bitcoin (CRYPTO:SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sbtc.org. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2. Super Bitcoin’s official website is supersmartbitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, BigONE, CoinEgg, AEX, YoBit, EXX, HitBTC and BtcTrade.im. It is not possible to purchase Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Bitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

