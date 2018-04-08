Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

SMCI stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.87, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.17. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,349,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,990,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 520,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/super-micro-computer-smci-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.