Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,145.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.76%.

SCON stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Superconductor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

SCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications.

