Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

SLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SLD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 31,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Sutherland Asset Management has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sutherland Asset Management had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Sutherland Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 104.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLD. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the second quarter worth $2,808,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 997.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the second quarter worth $446,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

