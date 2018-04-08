Swapcoin (SWP) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoin (CURRENCY:SWP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Swapcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Swapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Swapcoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00716895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00171093 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Swapcoin

Swapcoin’s total supply is 76,403,509 tokens. Swapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Swapity_io. The Reddit community for Swapcoin is /r/swapity. Swapcoin’s official website is swapity.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoin

Swapcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Swapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.