Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $419,672.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00015967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00682140 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00173823 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.