Switch (SWCH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.35

News headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8033032224825 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,605. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet.

