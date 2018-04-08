Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, "Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms."

Separately, BidaskClub cut Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $10.59 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 36,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $326,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 30,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $266,174.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,776 shares of company stock valued at $876,377 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

