Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 144,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,998,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after buying an additional 1,761,725 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

SGYP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Synergy Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synergy Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SGYP opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 1,333.76%. The company’s revenue was up 840.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

