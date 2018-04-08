Synergy (SNRG) Price Up 19.3% This Week

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00018066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $14,554.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synergy has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.04445110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001300 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013500 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007967 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013093 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,555,852 coins. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

