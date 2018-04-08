Synlogic (SYBX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synlogic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4834982067385 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 196,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,541. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

