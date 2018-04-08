Synnex (SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $94.33

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.33 and last traded at $95.31, with a volume of 409874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synnex in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Pivotal Research raised Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3,925.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. Synnex’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. equities analysts predict that Synnex will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of Synnex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $206,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,983.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of Synnex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $122,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,900 shares of company stock valued at $165,625,452. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synnex

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

