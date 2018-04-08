Synthomer (SYNT) Receives GBX 513 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513 ($7.20).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 560 ($7.86) to GBX 580 ($8.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 525 ($7.37) to GBX 575 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

LON SYNT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 486.20 ($6.82). 207,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 452.51 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 517.50 ($7.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other news, insider Calum MacLean sold 104,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £496,091.86 ($696,367.01).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons.

