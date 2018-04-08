Berenberg Bank Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. equinet set a €22.30 ($27.53) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €24.80 ($30.62) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Takkt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Takkt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.52 ($27.80).

TTK stock traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €19.12 ($23.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 12 month low of €17.30 ($21.36) and a 12 month high of €23.10 ($28.52).

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

