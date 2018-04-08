Talend (TLND) Receives $49.29 Average PT from Analysts

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Talend in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Talend from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 134,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,678. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.18. Talend has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 454.15% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. equities analysts expect that Talend will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Talend by 14,183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after buying an additional 1,980,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Talend by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,730,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talend by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Talend by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

