Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

TEGP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy GP from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy GP from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy GP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:TEGP opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3,566.52, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $174.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy GP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorkville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

