Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.93) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TATE. Credit Agricole cut their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 710 ($9.97) to GBX 670 ($9.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.84) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 735 ($10.32) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 670 ($9.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 695 ($9.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 730.17 ($10.25).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 553.20 ($7.77) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.50 ($11.18).

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 571 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £57,100 ($80,151.60).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

