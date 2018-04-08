Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $40,702,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 993,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,651.52, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

