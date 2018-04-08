TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of TCF Financial worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 430,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3,942.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TCF Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase lowered TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tcf-financial-co-tcf-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.