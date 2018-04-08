TCF Financial (TCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company’s earnings surprise history is not impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. TCF Financial’s revenues continue to be hurt by the consistently declining banking fees over the last few years. Also, mounting costs due to increasing staff level is expected to impact bottom line. However, increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely aid profitability. The company has been also benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

TCF opened at $22.26 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3,942.39, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

