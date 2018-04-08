Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alio Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Alio Gold from C$9.50 to C$7.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

TSE ALO traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 235,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,435. Alio Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.23 and a 52-week high of C$7.99.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alio Gold (ALO) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/td-securities-lowers-alio-gold-alo-price-target-to-c6-50-updated-updated.html.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.