Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 7,780 SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SP Plus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 466,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in SP Plus by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 365,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $286,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock worth $389,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $820.58, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

