Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 149,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $116,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a $22.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,803.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of -0.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $460.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Virtu Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

