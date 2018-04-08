Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $126,000 in Franks International NV (FI) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franks International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Franks International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franks International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Franks International by 17,195.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 target price on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Franks International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NYSE FI opened at $5.51 on Friday. Franks International NV has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.92 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Franks International Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

