Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $131,000 in Yext (YEXT) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Yext by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,481,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 222,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $336,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $91,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,632 in the last ninety days.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.39 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.35 and a P/E ratio of -14.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Yext had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

