Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,492,900.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $399,000.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 50,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,621,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,533 shares of company stock worth $5,400,965. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $27.60 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,517.01 and a PE ratio of 3.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $6.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $18.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

