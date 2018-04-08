Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $298,000 Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

LL stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.65, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.56 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

