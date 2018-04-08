Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 13,902 Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.95%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,911.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

