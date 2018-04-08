7,823 Shares in Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Flagstar Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flagstar Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bank by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,510. Company insiders own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bank stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Flagstar Bank has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2,066.43, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Flagstar Bank had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bank will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 target price on Flagstar Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Flagstar Bank Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

