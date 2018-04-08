Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aegion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aegion by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 66,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aegion by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aegion by 6.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $96,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $771.16, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

