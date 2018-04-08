Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 66.4% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 131,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOV stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $417.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 15.66%. Hovnanian Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

