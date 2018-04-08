Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,657,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,146,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,174,000 after purchasing an additional 468,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $48,750,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 6,097.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 187,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,431,000 after purchasing an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19,634.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $125.66 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,509,608.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

