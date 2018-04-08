Insperity (NSP) Position Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity (NYSE:NSP) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,247 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Insperity worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 78.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NSP opened at $68.45 on Friday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2,955.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.28 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 102.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $210,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,328. 27.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

