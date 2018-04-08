Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,579 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,858 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $733,391.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.14 per share, with a total value of $1,060,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $256.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11,688.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $183.42 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

