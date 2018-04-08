Teachers Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Zendesk worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $61,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,434. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $45.09 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4,791.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

