Teachers Advisors LLC Has $28.13 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,503 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Sterling Bancorp worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,936,000 after buying an additional 5,078,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 1,789,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,606,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,719,000 after buying an additional 135,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,035.13, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/teachers-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-sterling-bancorp-stl-updated-updated.html.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.