Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Position Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 454,945 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,989,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,596 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 639,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 408,724 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

SPPI stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,959. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

