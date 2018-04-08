Teachers Advisors LLC Has $137.65 Million Position in Nike (NKE)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 510,242 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nike worth $137,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,319,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 23,747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,275,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 653,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $67.55 on Friday. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113,218.68, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

