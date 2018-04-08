Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Takes $1.08 Million Position in Mastercard (MA)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

Mastercard stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184,833.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/teachers-insurance-annuity-association-of-america-takes-1-08-million-position-in-mastercard-ma.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.