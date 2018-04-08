Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 77,736 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 245,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3,161.54, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.91. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

