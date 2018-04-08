Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank raised Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,572.43, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/teck-resources-ltd-teck-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-13-per-share-updated.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.