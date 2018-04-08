Ted Baker (TBAKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ted Baker PLC is a lifestyle brand company. It offers Menswear; Womenswear; Phormal; Endurance; Accessories; Audio; Bedding; Childrenswear; Crockery; Eyewear; Footwear; Fragrance and Skinwear; Gifting and Stationery; Jewellery; Lingerie and Sleepwear; Luggage; Neckwear; Rugs; Suiting; Technical Accessories; Tiles and Watches through distribution channels, retail ; wholesale and licensing. The company operates primarily in the UK; Europe; North America; Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia. Ted Baker PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:TBAKF opened at $35.56 on Friday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrens wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

